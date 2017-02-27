Good Morning, News: Oscars Screw Up, Dem Party Drama, and Trump Didn't Know Insurance Was So Complicated!

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Do you know I made him leave? Do you know he begged to stay with me? He wasn't man enough for me. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

In case you missed this insane news, La La Land was handed the Oscar for "Best Picture" at the Academy Awards— and then? Mass confusion erupted onstage as it was discovered that the award was actually supposed to go to Moonlight. Not a great look for an organization plagued with the #OscarsSoWhite reputation. That being said, Moonlight is a beautiful, necessary film and deserves the honor. Here are the rest of the winners.

Trump is expected to give lots o' money to the military while cutting non-defense agencies such as the EPA—though he promises to keep his mitts off Social Security and Medicaid—in an obvious ploy to show Americans he's actually doing something.

Gov. Kate Brown met with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and told him that Trump's anti-immigrant platform is fostering a climate of fear and is an economic liability to Oregon.

The Republicans' floundering plan to repeal/replace/repair (?) the ACA (Obamacare) is getting muddled even further thanks to Governor and former presidential candidate John Kasich.

The Trump White House is desperately trying to spin the Russia story away from the president, and yeah, that's not working out so well for them.

Lots of drama within the Democratic party after Tom Perez beat Keith Ellison for the chairman job this weekend. While Ellison is seen as the person to carry the Bernie Sanders mantle, Perez is thought of as someone with closer ties to Clinton Democrats—though many say he is far more progressive than that.

Another Jewish cemetery has been desecrated by anti-Semites, and Muslims are once again pitching in to help.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un reportedly murdered five of his senior executives because they brought him "false reports."

Actor Bill Paxton (from Aliens, Big Love) died over the weekend, as well as Judge Wapner from the People's Court.

Now let's look up at the WEATHER: Mixed icy rain showers today with a high of 44.

And finally, here's the chaos that erupted at the Academy Awards when La La Land was mistakenly announced as "Best Picture." WHOOPSY, Y'ALL!

