Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Rambler, Revelry, and Reverend's BBQ

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

Here's a few teaser cocktails...

The Rambler's Suffragette

The Rambler's Suffragette MINH TRAN

.75 oz Maker's Mark

.75 oz Gilbey's Gin

.5 oz lime juice

.5 oz ginger syrup

Ginger ale

Club soda

3 dashes of Dutch's Prodi-Bitters

Revelry's Little India Egg Cream

Revelry's Little India Egg Cream MINH TRAN



1.5 oz Jim beam, .75 chocolate masala syrup, 1.25 coconut milk, Top with soda

Reverend's BBQ Native Tongue

Reverend's BBQ Native Tongue MINH TRAN

2 oz. Jim Beam, .75 oz Tamarind, .5 oz Pineapple Juice, .5 oz. Demerara Syrup, Shaken, served over ice, topped with 2 Dashes Chocolate Bitters

