Good Morning, News: A Judicial Officer Foils ICE, Baby Fatemah Crushes It, and Amanda Fritz Packs Her Sunscreen

Multnomah County Courthouse Wikimedia Commons/ Another Believer

A fascinating dynamic in the Multnomah County Courthouse, where a judicial referee (akin to a judge) apparently let a defendant slip out a side exit after learning ICE agents were waiting outside. The defendant was arrested later anyway.

This March 4 Trump thing in Lake Oswego is—SURPRISE!—a complete quagmire. Now the event's epithet-spouting founder has jumped ship. Sounds like he was pushed out because of, you know, all the epithets.

Meanwhile, a woman who was just trying to go to the dentist had the misfortune of being hit by a car nearby a small group of anti-Trump supporters in Lake O, and now she's being subjected to all sorts of classy accusations and slurs—apparently by Trump supporters.

Hell yeah, Baby Fatemah. The Iranian infant who nearly missed surgery at OHSU because of Donald Trump's travel restrictions is doing well following the procedure.

Commissioner Amanda Fritz is flying her staff to a diversity training retreat in sunny Arizona, and she says she's earned it. The Oregonian has emails showing Fritz is justifying the $40,000 trip by pointing out her office returned more than three-times that amount in unspent funds to the city's general fund last year.

Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion is finally beginning in Portland, officials announced yesterday. LEAD, as it's known, will offer some low-level drug offenders the opportunity to get treatment instead of being prosecuted. It's worked well in Seattle. We wrote all about it last year.

Here's a telling story: Senate President Peter Courtney gives the Trib his six top priorities of the current legislative session, and suggests they'll be an extremely heavy lift. They don't include renter protections or rent stabilization, which doesn't bode well for an effort being spearheaded in the house.

So Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is in Washington (like most US governors, who are at a conference). Surprise, guvnah! Trump is just as bad in person.

Gov. Kate Brown, meanwhile, is pressing the flesh with Oregon's sole Republican congressman, Greg Walden. As the NYT reported this weekend, Walden figures to loom large in the ongoing effort to kill Obamacare. He's been an avowed enemy of the Affordable Care Act since it was passed, but Brown is imploring him not to screw everyone over.

This is perhaps good, temporary news: the Portland City Council on Thursday will consider whether to slow speeds on dangerous outer Division to 30 mph. But only for four months or so. We wrote about the tragic conditions on Division in December.

Prominent Portland jazzman and educator Thara Memory faces a slate of misdemeanor sex abuse charges, accused of "inappropriately touching the breasts, mouths and cheeks of the alleged victims," the O reports.

Now I know why Secretary of State Dennis Richardson's spokesman hasn't been returning my emails. He's quitting. A heads up would be nice, Michael.

Is there a future for bulk shipping at the Port of Portland? Eh. Maybe in a year or more? After shipping activity lapsed at the port's Terminal 6, the agency has killed a contract with the company that was overseeing operations. That means it has to find someone else to do it. Oh, and also shipping companies that actually want to come to Portland.

This is bold. Undocumented immigrants on Monday protested the current immigration crackdown in front of ICE agents.

Packy's Last Defender: Willamette Week got an email that an Oregon Zoo elephant handler sent to Metro officials, passionately arguing the beloved Packy not be euthanized. Didn't work.

You read about Trump's budget plan? It slashes the EPA's funding by nearly a quarter and makes cuts to a bunch of other domestic spending, and plants all the money in defense. BUT: There's no telling if lawmakers will go for it.

BTW: Trump speaks tonight before both houses of congress.

My god am I glad February's almost done. March doesn't look to have much succor for us, though.