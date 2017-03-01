Good Morning, News: Happy Women's History Month, and Trump Proves He Can Read from a Teleprompter (Give Him a Cookie)

LET'S GO TO PRESS.

According to an activist, ICE agents snatched up 10 undocumented workers yesterday in the Woodburn area.

Portland Public Schools will be putting a historic $790 million construction bond before the voters to repair schools and fix safety hazards (like those lead-filled drinking fountains).

As I reported yesterday, pro-Trump supporters expected to show up at the "March 4 Trump" rally are being encouraged to not "open carry" their guns—but they will most likely conceal their weapons because they are terrified of snowflakes.

Last night, President Trump—who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes—read a teleprompter before Congress (which in and of itself was a feat), saying it's time put aside the "trivial fights" (which he clearly started, and continues to this very minute) and get back to the work of shoving immigrants out of the country. Here's some fact checking of his speech.

In one of the most sickening moments of his speech, Trump used the grieving wife of a fallen Navy SEAL to gain political capital. It's especially troubling since he refuses to accept his role in the death of this man.

Speaking of shoving immigrants around, Trump is temporarily postponing his signing of a new travel ban—probably so he can have one day of not being embarrassed by something stupid and potentially illegal he's done. Some are reporting he plans on dropping Iraq from the list of seven banned countries, most likely for monetary reasons rather than a perceived lack of terrorists.

That being said, Trump spun on his heels yesterday to suggest that he's open to a compromise that could allow millions of undocumented immigrants legal status in the country... though he made no mention of that in his still-plenty racist speech last night.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos got dragged across the internet yesterday for her comments comparing historically black colleges with her love for "school choice"—as if these learning institutions had a "choice" when they forced to build schools because of systemic racism.

Today marks the 1st day of #WomensHistoryMonth. Let us continue to stand in solidarity against those who try to keep us down. #womensrights pic.twitter.com/HcRzaJISfB

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has apologized AGAIN—this time for a leaked video that showed him dressing down an Uber driver. (In short, if you haven't already deleted your Uber app, now is the perfect time.)

Amazon's cloud service caused all sorts of problems across the internet yesterday, leading to outages from Slack, Quara, Giphy, and more. Even my constant pleas of "Alexa... fix internet" didn't solve it!

Much beloved singer Rihanna accepted Harvard's "Humanitarian of the Year" award—and did it like a BOSS.

Now let's look upwards at the WEATHER: Light showers for the next few days with highs in the upper-40s, low-50s.

And finally, these barking dogs are the perfect metaphor for America today. It's hilarious AND sad!

