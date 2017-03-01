Corin Tucker and Peter Buck's Band Filthy Friends Announce Their Debut Single

Vivian Johnson

premiered a new song from a rising area band. "Any Kind of Crowd" comes from, a new Portland-based band that's just coming up.

Wait, "new" band? No, not exactly... Filthy Friends is a supergroup in the super-est sense of the word, as its members include Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker, R.E.M.'s Peter Buck, the Minus 5's Scott McCaughey, the Fastback's Kurt Bloch, King Crimson's Bill Rieflin, and, sometimes, Nirvana's Krist Novoselic. They've played a handful of low-key shows at small venues around the city, but the greater public at large never knew what this particular assemblage sounded like... until last night.

And they happily discovered that Filthy Friends is more friendly than filthy. "Any Kind of Crowd" is a jangly, peppy rocker, the kind of music that used to be called "college rock" back in the '80s, boasting a hooky chorus and not-insignificant elements of R.E.M. and Sleater-Kinney. (Damn if I can find a hint of Crimson in there, though.) It's going to be Filthy Friends' first single, coming out April 22 on the hallowed Kill Rock Stars label. That's Record Store Day, so yes, it's going to be a vinyl 7-inch, with a B-side of Roxy Music's "Editions of You."

You can hear "Any Kind of Crowd" by listening to last night's Best Show at this link and fast-fowarding to the five-minute mark.