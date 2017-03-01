Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Smokehouse Tavern, The Standard, Stella Taco

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...

Smokehouse Tavern's Brown Hornet

1 1/2 oz Old Crow whiskey

3/4 oz Root beer syrup

3 oz Soda water

Ceylon bark

Lemon peel

The Standard's The Lewis & Clark

12 bottles Jim Beam (approx 300 ounces)

12 2-litre bottles Ginger Ale (approx 800 ounces)

3 cans frozen Lime-Aid mix

1 cup minced ginger

Stella Taco's Spicy Tomatillo-Pineapple Rita

2oz Serrano Infused Sauza Tequila Blanco

1oz Triple Sec

1oz Tomatillo Juice

1/2oz Pineapple Juice

3/4oz Fresh Lime Juice

Stella Salt Blend

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.