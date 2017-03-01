It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!


Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!


All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!


For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.


Here's a few teaser cocktails...

Smokehouse Tavern's Brown Hornet

Smokehouse Tavern's Brown Hornet MINH TRAN

1 1/2 oz Old Crow whiskey
3/4 oz Root beer syrup
3 oz Soda water
Ceylon bark
Lemon peel

The Standard's The Lewis & Clark

The Standard's The Lewis & Clark MINH TRAN

12 bottles Jim Beam (approx 300 ounces)
12 2-litre bottles Ginger Ale (approx 800 ounces)
3 cans frozen Lime-Aid mix
1 cup minced ginger

Stella Taco's Spicy Tomatillo-Pineapple Rita

Stella Taco's Spicy Tomatillo-Pineapple Rita MINH TRAN

2oz Serrano Infused Sauza Tequila Blanco
1oz Triple Sec
1oz Tomatillo Juice
1/2oz Pineapple Juice
3/4oz Fresh Lime Juice
Stella Salt Blend

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.