Good Morning, News: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a Bad Person

Attorney General Jeff Sessions being a dick Kenneth Huey

First up is this great essay (out in print as of yesterday, pick up a copy!) by former OPB reporter John Sepulvado who was subpoenaed by new Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify in the second trial connected to the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge because an interview he did with Ryan Bundy:



But shortly after the new attorney general—Sessions—was sworn in, he approved my subpoena. Of course, Sessions represents a new administration that has made it clear they consider the press “the enemy.” Sessions is no friend of the press, as he has—among other things—often worked to block or weaken federal shield laws for journalists.

I saw testifying as a win for the Trump administration’s self-declared “war on journalists.” I wanted to do everything I could to fight what I see as efforts to chill First Amendment norms.

Sepulvado fought the subpoena in court and won. Speaking of Jeff Sessions, the nation's top law enforcement official is a lying liar who lies under oath. Not great. The Washington Post broke a story last night that Sessions "spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Justice Department officials said, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during Sessions’s confirmation hearing to become attorney general." (Non-paywalled story link here)

The Mercury's feature story this week is this great piece from Santi Elijah Holley on Portland's Rip City Boxing club. Read it.

Also out in print as of yesterday, is this story on 32-year-old homeless man Jason Peterson, who was shot and killed last week. His family wonders why it was so hard to get him help.

Yet another chaotic City Council meeting yesterday: "Lingering questions and outrage over the February 9 police shooting of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes spilled into Portland City Council this morning, disrupting proceedings as family members of the teen called for answers and pressed for discipline."

The Portland Timbers season is about to start. Here's our preview.

"A Portland man who killed his mentally ill tenant with a hammer and hid her body in a shed in 2014 was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison," the Oregonian reports.

Here's KATU on an Afghanistan-born American citizen who helped the Department of Defense and is now on the no-fly list. "It's like you're a bird and they cut your wings and for no reason, and I think that that's not fair," says Abdul Wahed.

"Federal immigration officers stopped two vans carrying 19 workers headed to a forest in Oregon to pick an ornamental shrub and 11 were detained, according to federal officials," KGW reports. "The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers made the traffic stops in Woodburn and on a highway just outside town early Friday, said Pedro Sosa of the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker group."

Yet another great installment of the Portland Tribune's Unequal Justice series, examining racial disparities in the local justice system.

