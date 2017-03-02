It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!
Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!
All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!
For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.
Here's a few teaser cocktails...
Makers 46
Fernet
chai
Angostura
Shaken and double strained into a coupe.
Tilt's Emancipation Medication
4 parts Old Overholt Straight Rye Whiskey infused with cardamom, caraway, and cloves (the three C's)
1 part house-made ginger syrup
1 part honey
1 part fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 10 year Laphroig Single Malt Scotch soaked lemon wheel
1 1/2 Oz. Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila
1 Oz Pineapple Juice
1/2 Oz lemon juice
1/2 tsp ginger puree
2 dashes Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters
Shaken and served on the Rocks
Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.