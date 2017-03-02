Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Swank & Swine, Tilt, Tryst

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...



Swank & Swine's Nelson County

Makers 46

Fernet

chai

Angostura Shaken and double strained into a coupe.

Tilt's Emancipation Medication

4 parts Old Overholt Straight Rye Whiskey infused with cardamom, caraway, and cloves (the three C's)

1 part house-made ginger syrup

1 part honey

1 part fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 10 year Laphroig Single Malt Scotch soaked lemon wheel

Tryst's Aztec Reina

1 1/2 Oz. Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila

1 Oz Pineapple Juice

1/2 Oz lemon juice

1/2 tsp ginger puree

2 dashes Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters Shaken and served on the Rocks

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.