This Weekend's Style Events

Couple of fun fashion events this weekend!!!

Hubris Apparel

Union Rose will have a HUGE Spring Cleaning Sale. Score killer deals from Hubris Apparel, KD designs, Vivid Element, Rose Temple, Lizz Basinger, Wolf Child and more, all for under $100.

Union Rose, 7909 SE Stark, Friday March 3, 4-8 pm

Le Souk Le Souk

Sundaze Collective is back at it again on Sunday with tons of great offerings from The Yo! Store, Laurs Kemp, Le Souk Le Souk, Parachute Home, Stitch and Loom, OKO, and more. It's a great one-stop-shopping place to pick up local clothing for adults and children, jewelry, accessories, home goods, baked goods, and distilled spirits.

The Cleaners at Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10th, Sunday March 6, 11 am- 6 pm

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here.