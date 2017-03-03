This Weekend's RESISTANCE & SOLIDARITY Events: Including the "March 4 Trump" Counter-Protest

Doug Brown

Looking to do a little #RESISTING this weekend? Check out these events.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

De Colores Cabaret



Intersectional feminists rejoice: There’s a sexy new variety revue in town that is fighting invisibilization and colonized standards of beauty at once! De Colores Cabaret is a production by local burlesque performer Ruby Rounds that will highlight the talent of an entirely Latinx cast hailing from as far as Chicago. Named in honor of the diverse identities within Latinx communities, De Colores will be headlined by award-winning entertainers, Egypt Blaque Knyle and Lola Coquette. The Headwaters Theatre, 55 NE Farragut, 8:30–11:30 pm, $20-30





SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Counter Protest the “March 4 Trump”



The only good thing about a march for Drumpf is the counter protest we all knew would follow. If protesting the march isn’t enough incentive to show up, here are a few other reasons: One of the original event organizers, Kevin Kerwin, forgoes casual racism in favor of overt racism and was found peppering Facebook posts with the N-word; remaining organizer Carol Pressnall Leek infuriatingly enjoys sharing quotes by Martin Luther King Jr. and memes falsely attributing words to Mahatma Gandhi on the event page; Oregon State Representative Mike Nearman had reportedly agreed to speak at the event, though has been removed from the description; and last but not least, it’s in LAKE OSWEGO. George Rogers City Park, 611 N State, Lake Oswego, noon–4 pm, FREE



March Against Police Brutality and Fascism



A march and rally in response to the Portland Police Bureau's use of heavy-handed force at the peaceful Inauguration Day protest on January 20th.

Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th, 3 pm





SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Putting the T in Equality



Basic Rights Oregon has partnered with Portland Underground Grad School to provide a free workshop to educate allies of trans folks. The class aims to strengthen the knowledge of attendees about trans issues and terminology so that they can best support loved ones directly and beyond. Register online. Portland First Christian Church, 1314 SW Park, 6:30-9 pm, FREE



