It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!
Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!
All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!
For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.
Here's a few teaser cocktails...
Valentines Here Comes The Suntory
Suntory Toki Whisky
Dash of water
One sugar cube
3 dashes of Fee Brothers old fashion aromatic bitters
Oregon Cherry
Blood Orange twist
Rocks
1.5 oz Sauza Hornitos Reposado
.5 oz Lillet
.5 oz Combier L'Original
.75 oz Sour Sop Juice
1 oz Lemon Juice
.75 oz Thai Chili Simple
8-10 Fresh Thai Coriander Leaf
Jim Beam Choice bourbon, cucumber simple syrup, ginger beer, splash of lime juice, on the rocks.
Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.