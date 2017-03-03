Portland Mercury's Highball Drink Recipes Are Here: Valentines, The Wayback, Wilf's

It’s almost time for... HIGHBALL!

Brace yourself for over 40 specially crafted cocktails… for only $5 each!

All of the tantalizing drink recipes are available online! Check out what your favorite neighborhood bars and restaurants have in store for you March 6-12 HERE!

For a full list of participating bars and restaurants and more information check here.

Here's a few teaser cocktails...



Valentines Here Comes The Suntory

Suntory Toki Whisky

Dash of water

One sugar cube

3 dashes of Fee Brothers old fashion aromatic bitters

Oregon Cherry

Blood Orange twist

Rocks

The Wayback's Daddy Lolo

1.5 oz Sauza Hornitos Reposado

.5 oz Lillet

.5 oz Combier L'Original

.75 oz Sour Sop Juice

1 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Thai Chili Simple

8-10 Fresh Thai Coriander Leaf

Wilf's Kentucky Spring Fling

Jim Beam Choice bourbon, cucumber simple syrup, ginger beer, splash of lime juice, on the rocks.

Big ups to our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—for helping us bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! More live updates at #pdxhighball, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, AND at portlandhighball.com.