Savage Love Letter of the Day: It's Been a Long Week

It's been a long week, with some long, crazy questions and some long, helpful answers (from me and the commenters), so I'm going to take it easy today and keep this one short.

I'm a bi woman in my early 20s. My partner lives about an hour away from me. We see each other about three times a week, and every time we meet up, we have sex 3-4 times. On the days when I don't see him, I masturbate pretty much at least once a day. I've tried to stop masturbating but I can't seem to. Should I be concerned about my really high sex drive? My lust are... Distressing This Female

Nope.

Stop distressing (about your sex drive), DTF, and keep de-stressing (with good sex when you’re with your BF, daily masturbation when you’re apart). Enjoy.

Now won't you please join me in watching "Are We Ready For Robot Relationships," a debate that took place at De Montfort University in the UK in late February.

Remember, kids: It's okay to have a smart phone and it's okay to have a toaster and it's okay to have a Fleshlight. But things get problematic when you duct tape your smart phone and your Fleshlight to your toaster and name it Doug.