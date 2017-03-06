Good Morning, News: "March 4 Trump" Rally Recap, Supremes Snub Gavin Grimm, and Anti-Immigrant Ban 2.0

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! And the sound of the rain, against my windowpane is slowly, is slowly drivin' me insane, boy. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

In case you missed it, the Lake Oswego "March 4 Trump" rally went down on Saturday, which was also attended by just as many counter-protesters. No major violence but there was pushing, shoving, hat-snatching, flag-snatching and many colorful characters with equally colorful (racist) language. We've got lots of great pictures and video, so read all about it here.

@itsmikebivens got the most disturbing photo from the "March 4 Trump" rally...



As part of the Vision Zero plan to prevent traffic deaths, new "speed cameras" will begin operation today along SE Division (between 148th and 161st) and on a stretch along 122nd in Southeast, to take pictures (and eventually ticket) speeding vehicles.

Latinx and their supporters are planning to rally outside Portland's Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (4310 SW Macadam) today at 4:30 pm to protest what they are calling an ICE "campaign of terror."

AND HERE WE GO AGAIN: Trump is expected to sign a new anti-immigrant executive order which he hopes won't be thrown back into his face by the courts. This one makes a few new allowances, and leaves Iraq off the list of banned countries—but rest assured it's all still RACIST AS HELL.

In a desperate AND STUPID attempt to distract America from his terrible, embarrassing week (and growing suspicion of his team's collusion with Russia), President Trump screwed himself over again by accusing former President Obama of bugging Trump Tower during the election. Naturally he could not and would not provide any evidence. And if that doesn't convince you his charge was utter bullshit, even FBI Director Comey refused to play that game.

Don't miss this super interesting account of Trump flipping out over Sessions and the lack of support he thinks he's receiving from top Republicans in this story from the Washington Post covering Trump's last few fury-filled days.

Most Americans say special prosecutor should investigate contacts between Russia/Trump campaign, CNN/ORC poll shows https://t.co/gnxtHPKSM2

— CNN (@CNN) March 6, 2017

In disappointing news, the Supreme Court has refused to hear the case for Gavin Grimm, a Virginia transgender boy whose fight to use the boy's school bathroom has been sidelined by the Trump administration.

In better Supreme Court news, the Supremes ruled that normally secret jury deliberations can be made public if there is evidence of racial or ethnic bias.

In a move that should surprise no one, the GOP is now going after a successful desegregation plan.

The Marine Corps are embroiled in a new scandal in which an unknown number of pictures of naked women Marines have been posted online coupled with derogatory comments and in some cases, allusions to sexual assault and rape.

Now let's look at the WEATHER IN THE SKY: Well... if you like cool showers, you're in luck—because that's all you're getting for the foreseeable future.

And finally, SNL produced this movie trailer to honor the first Republican to stand up to Trump... if that Republican ever comes forward. Fingers crossed!

