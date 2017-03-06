Video: A Muslim Lake Oswego Resident Talks About Racist, Islamophobic Incidents in Town

Fatmah Worfeley Doug Brown

Much of the focus on Saturday in Lake Oswego was the interaction between the "March 4 Trump" crowd showing their love for President Donald Trump and the couple hundred counter-protesters unhappy with our racist, tyrannical, barely literate, popular-vote-losing leader and his supporters.

A short distance away was the "Stand For Love - Lake Oswego" event at Millenium Plaza City Park. We only caught the tail end of it, but here's a young Muslim Lake Oswego talking about racist and islamophobic incidents in town. The activist, Fatmah Worfeley, talks about white supremacy and graffiti at Lake Oswego High School, the school she left after someone pulled on her hijab. The video:



A Muslim Lake Oswego resident talks about racism in town from Doug Brown on Vimeo.