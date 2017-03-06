Photos & Video: Monday's "Ice Out of Oregon" Rally

Juan Rogel addresses the "ICE out of Oregon" rally Doug Brown

About 100 people gathered outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Southwest Portland this afternoon, decrying the particularly cruel detentions and deportations of undocumented immigrants in the United States under the Trump administration.

Here are some sights and sounds from the "ICE Out of Oregon" event, organized by Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario and Milenio.org.

At the "ICE Out of Oregon" rally outside the ICE office pic.twitter.com/fGCYnEVL7b — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 7, 2017

Doug Brown

This is Jeff, who's been protesting outside of the ICE building daily pic.twitter.com/LYVvLGJLFu — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 7, 2017

This is Maria. Her dad is in ICE custody in Tacoma pic.twitter.com/pFcK1TN58A — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 7, 2017

A military vet, the son of an undocumented immigrant pic.twitter.com/K8ObozmQSV March 7, 2017

An episcopal priest pic.twitter.com/zeJu0cJ5C2 — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 7, 2017

Juan, speaking in Spanish at the "ICE Out of Oregon" event pic.twitter.com/0CyafodKMM — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 7, 2017

More from Juan pic.twitter.com/kHBMcZC6qT — doug brown (@dougbrown8) March 7, 2017