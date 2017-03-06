Juan Rogel addresses the ICE out of Oregon rally
About 100 people gathered outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Southwest Portland this afternoon, decrying the particularly cruel detentions and deportations of undocumented immigrants in the United States under the Trump administration.

Here are some sights and sounds from the "ICE Out of Oregon" event, organized by Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario and Milenio.org.


