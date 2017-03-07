Here are Some of Things I Intend to Buy at the Grimm Estate Sale (So Hands OFF!)

The long-running supernatural cop show Grimm has been shooting in Portland since 2011—so that means they have already accumulated A LOT of props and costumes which take up a lot of room, right? Therefore they are left with only one choice: YAAAAARRRRD SAAAAAAALE! That's right, Grimm will be having an estate sale right here in Portland where they will be unloading a poop-ton of weird props, clothing, and set pieces used during filming. DOES THIS EXCITE YOU? Well, it should. Because while a bunch of this stuff looks normal, even more of it looks AWESOME. The estate sale is set to go down this weekend, Saturday March 11-Monday March 13, but they won't be announcing the address of this sale until this Friday after 7 pm. Check here for all the details, and GET READY TO SHOP YOUR ASS OFF. So what should you expect? Check it out:

This sale includes the costumes, set decoration, props, and other items from a TV show that was recently filmed in Portland by one of the major TV networks for six seasons (over 120 episodes).



This warehouse is over 40,000 square feet!!! vintage furniture, antique furniture, mid-century modern furniture, clothes, costumes, household goods (new and vintage), doors, architectural items, signs, rugs, industrial lighting, lamps, books, smalls, primitives, collectibles, Christmas stuff (vintage and new), home furnishings, building materials, props, Halloween stuff, bicycles, hardware, kitchenware, chairs, apothecary, artwork, banners, restaurant ware, office supplies, costumes, tools, pallet shelving, retail store display stuff, frames, home decor, dining tables, benches, sfx items, linen, drapes, sports equipment, camping stuff, advertising, and so much more...

Here are just a few pictures of stuff from the estate sale that I will be purchasing, so keep your goddamn mitts off. From the "Epic TV Show Warehouse Liquidation Sale" site:

Mine

Mine, too.

Mine as well.

What's in that box? Whatever, it's mine.

What the shit? Those are mine.

I want the bus to stop by my house. That's mine.

Just in case I want to start my own police station. MINE!

The best place to hide your intestines and bones? In boxes full of INTESTINES AND BONES! MINE!

See much, much, much more here.