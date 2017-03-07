House Republicans Unveil Their Obamacare Replacement Plan

House Republicans unveiled their long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, scrapping the mandate that nearly all Americans have health insurance and replacing it with a system of tax credits aimed at enticing Americans to purchase health care on the open market. The bill’s unveiling set the stage for a bitter and consequential debate over the possible dismantling of the most significant health care law in a half-century. Republicans hope to undo major parts of President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement, including income-based tax credits that help millions of Americans afford insurance, taxes on people with high incomes and the penalty for people who do not buy health coverage.

The plan is currently being picked apart on Twitter. Let's listen in...

In the replacement bill, Medicaid becomes a voucher. This bill is radical, not conservative. https://t.co/e9M1AYEpRD pic.twitter.com/ygfjxh5ueH

— Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 6, 2017

Under GOP bill, anyone who goes w/o health coverage for two months or more would face a 30% surcharge on premiums for a year. pic.twitter.com/krmLYLTOTn

— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 6, 2017

The weird thing is, this discourages people from re-entering the health insurance market *unless* they are sick. https://t.co/rVjfofnk48

— Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 6, 2017

This from new GOP Obamacare repeal bill: Tax credits for coverage cannot be used "to purchase plans that offer elective abortion coverage"

— Paul Singer (@singernews) March 6, 2017

This turns health coverage, in a way, into a credit card bill. More like a payday loan, actually. Democrats should fight this to the end. https://t.co/4FOF4eQqhR

— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 7, 2017

New GOP Obamacare repeal bill also cuts taxes on wealthy people's investment income pic.twitter.com/sbv7ahGbU2

— Paul Singer (@singernews) March 7, 2017

House draft ACA replacement bill includes sweetener for healthcare CEOs, allowing deduction of pay above $500,000/yr pic.twitter.com/nMD4ShkLoy

— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 6, 2017

Health insurance CEOs salaries



Cigna CEO David Cordani: $17.3M

Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini: $17.3M

UnitedHealth CEO Stephen Hemsley: $14.5M https://t.co/CLO0K9YQeu

— igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 7, 2017

Trumpcare would bring back liftetime limits that ACA banned. This is a death sentence for people w serious illness.https://t.co/98LDCUZWtD — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) March 7, 2017