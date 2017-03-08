This Week's Style Events

Simply Vintage Co. Erin Belisle Photography

In celebration of International Women's Day a few shops and boutiques on lower SE Division are joining forces for a Shop Hop. Participating businesses include AVIDD Boutique, Territory Vintage Pop-Up, Trew Gear, Books With Pictures, Simply Vintage, and Baker's Mark and 10 percent of all sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Territory, 1100 SE Division, Wednesday March 8, 5-8 pm

Shwood will launch their Spring/Summer 2017 collection at the newest location to pick up their line, Glance Optics and Eyewear in Lake Oswego. Try on and shop Shwood’s latest frames as well as the shop’s collection of curated looks while enjoying drinks and local microbrews.

Glance Optics and Eyewear, 220 A, Lake Oswego, Thursday March 9, 4-7 pm

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here.