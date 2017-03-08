Good Morning, News: International Women's Day Without Women, Portland's Still So White, and Liberals Aren't Disappointed, Just Depressed

Good Morning, ladies (and gentlemen, too, but mostly ladies because today is our day)! Today is International Women's Day which takes on a new importance and new opportunities for action in these resistance-filled times. Today women across the country are participating in the #DayWithoutAWoman strike, in which woman are encouraged to stay home from work and refrain from spending money to demonstrate the daily contribution we make to America’s economy.

If you can have the privilege and ability to stay home from work, great. If not, we get it. Here's other ways to participate:

*Wear red in solidarity

*Refuse to spend money except at small businesses owned by women and people of color

*Consider ways your workplace can work to achieve greater gender parity





Here's how the Mercury decided to honor this day and stand in solidarity with the strike: Every story in this week's issue is written by a woman or a nonbianary writer. We're signal boosting by devoting every space in our paper to their work. Same goes for our website today, you'll only see stories with female or nonbianary bylines—hence why I'm here guest writing this morning news👋—so listen up, we're talking over here.



MARLOWE DOBBE



Trump tweeted about International Women's Day, which backfired in a hot, fiery ball of Twitter garbage.

Here's some...

other

Trump

news

...that according to the Atlantic is making liberals really REALLY depressed.

WHHHHYYYY???

Just a reminder! If you're looking for ways to resist Trump, help amplify the voices of women and POC, or to stand up for your rights and the rights of others, check out our Resistance and Solidarity Calendar.

How about some good news! Nike announce that they are launching their first ever sport hijab for Muslim athletes.

And now more bad news...in local threats: A gender neutral bathroom at Grant High School was tagged with a death threat to gay students. And a Jewish Community Center in Southwest received a bomb threat on Monday.

The entire senate in a rare show of bipartisanism wants Trump to say SOMETHING after nearly 100 threats of violence against Jewish community centers across the country. All 100 members of the senate signed a letter Tuesday night asking Trump to address the threats. Meanwhile Trump pouted, "I already told you, no one likes Jewish people more than me!" and promptly stuck his head in a pile of sand.

Look who's transplanting now: According to a PSU study from 2012-2014 Portland grew about 66 people a day. That group was more diverse than the city's current demographics, but the study shows that the metro area's black population is on the decline.

Don't cry, it's almost spring...ALMOST.

