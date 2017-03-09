Good morning, Portland. Yes, it's cold and raining again.

Natalie Behring

Yesterday, our print issue (pick up a copy!) and website only featured bylines from women and nonbinary writers, in solidarity with the A Day Without a Woman strike. Here's why we did it.

Make sure you read our feature by Elinor Jones on the guy who lives in a fucking plane in Hillsboro. It's fun: "The back—excuse me, the aft—area is his living space. There he has two working bathrooms in their original orientation. Off to the side, he’s made a small shower enclosure, with a drain on the floor. It’s not super private, but he lives alone, and doesn’t have neighbors peeking through one of his 100 tiny windows. There’s a washing machine, a refrigerator, a tiny sink, and a microwave. He doesn’t have a stove but I couldn’t figure out if that was because he couldn’t have one (ventilation?) or doesn’t want one. Apart from being a metal tube, it was your basic single guy’s studio apartment."