Good Morning, News: A Day Without Women, that Hillsboro Plane Guy, and Barcelona's Comeback

Good morning, Portland. Yes, it's cold and raining again. Natalie Behring Yesterday, our print issue (pick up a copy!) and website only featured bylines from women and nonbinary writers, in solidarity with the A Day Without a Woman strike. Here's why we did it. Make sure you read our feature by Elinor Jones on the guy who lives in a fucking plane in Hillsboro. It's fun: "The back—excuse me, the aft—area is his living space. There he has two working bathrooms in their original orientation. Off to the side, he’s made a small shower enclosure, with a drain on the floor. It’s not super private, but he lives alone, and doesn’t have neighbors peeking through one of his 100 tiny windows. There’s a washing machine, a refrigerator, a tiny sink, and a microwave. He doesn’t have a stove but I couldn’t figure out if that was because he couldn’t have one (ventilation?) or doesn’t want one. Apart from being a metal tube, it was your basic single guy’s studio apartment."

Olivia Olivia's essay on protests in Portland: "Today, we have put the cart before the horse. We march, but what have we done to merit our time out there, and what are we pressuring the city to do? What is the goal?"

Megan Burbank on Oregon stepping up: "While Republicans assembled a woefully inadequate plan to replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) this week, Oregon has quietly joined a handful of states considering legislation that would preserve one key provision of the ACA no matter what happens nationally: access to reproductive healthcare, which the ACA expanded through its mandate that birth control be available to patients without a co-pay."

"Oregon's largest school district plans to track incidents of hate, including attacks based on race or gender, in response to an anecdotal uptick an assistant superintendent noticed in schools," the Oregonian reports.

A skier, 57-year-old The Dalles resident Steve Leavitt, is missing on Mt. Hood. Not good.

This is a strange one. Per KGW: "Federal prosecutors decided to drop child pornography charges against a Vancouver, Wash. teacher rather than give up classified information about the hacking techniques they used to gather evidence in the case."

Barcelona's Champions League win over Paris-Saint Germain yesterday was a more improbable comeback than the Super Bowl. Here are the details about why the game was so crazy. Here's the final-seconds goal Barcelona had to score or they'd lose, as heard in a number different languages. So good: