Is Your Alexa a Secret Tool for the CIA? Mmmmmaybe?

Here's a funny/scary video from a woman who asked Alexa (her Echo Dot) if the device was connected to the CIA. (You know, in reference to the Russian government Wikileaks dump of CIA hacking techniques.) In Alexa's defense, she is very polite and forthcoming with all but one of the questions this woman asks her... but that one question? Hmmmmm. Watch!



