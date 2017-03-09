Would Someone Please Explain to Paul Ryan How This "Insurance" Stuff Works?

Does... Does Paul Ryan know how insurance actually works? #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/MkajuDgYUL

— DNC Press (@dncpress) March 9, 2017

Dear Paul,

Car insurance premiums paid by drivers who don't get in crashes subsidize the care and/or legal liabilities of drivers who do get in crashes. Lucky, un-crashed people pay for unlucky, crashed people. That's not a "fatal conceit." That's literally how car insurance works. I pay home owners insurance. My home didn't burn down last year. My neighbor's home did. My premiums helped pay to rebuild her home. Again, not a "fatal conceit." Literally how homeowners insurance works. And health insurance works the same way. You aren't being cheated if you pay insurance premiums—auto, home, or health—without getting into a car wreck, losing your house in a fire, or coming down with cancer.

Since you can't be this stupid, Paul, I can only assume you think voters are this stupid. And while there's ample evidence for that, I don't think you're going to get away with it this time. Not even if you take your suit jacket off.

Love,

Dan