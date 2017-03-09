Dear Portland: Stop Putting Creepy Dolls in This Person's Backyard

This story needs no introduction. From the Sellwood Nextdoor site:





Hello everyone. In the last two months we've had two dolls show up in our yard. They're a little disconcerting, as you can see in the photos. The first was found back in January, and was placed outside our bathroom window in the backyard. The second showed up this morning, by our front steps. If anyone knows who made these, I'd love to chat. There's probably a simple and innocent explanation, but I want to make sure.

Rest assured, there is no "simple and innocent explanation."