So, two of the city's top police officers are suddenly on leave. Police Chief Mike Marshman placed Captain Kevin Modica and Captain Derek Rodrigues on leave, and also reassigned them, on Wednesday. The moves were tied to ongoing internal investigations that began under Marshman's predecessor, Larry O'Dea. It's worth noting there's an ongoing investigation into why the police bureau didn't immediately investigate O'Dea mistakenly shooting his friend last year. But there's also no sign that has anything to do with this.

Remember last October, when we wrote that state health officials had sneakily outlawed a bunch of the city's smoking patios? It looks like they're retreating. The Oregon Health Authority plans to reconsider the rules in coming months, at the urging of local bars and the state's restaurant lobby.

If you missed our piece on the new village for homeless women coming to Kenton, read it!

While you're at it, read this update on developer Homer Williams' latest ideas for expanding homeless shelter beds in Portland. He wants to create five or six new facilities this year.

The State of Washington is trying to go two for two in foiling Donald Trump's travel ban. The state's attorney general, Bob Ferguson, announced yesterday he'd be filing a motion designed to block implementation of Trump's revised policy.

Your regular reminder to ride a damn bike, if you're able: The entire city's going to be under construction this summer, and I'll still be getting from A to B just fine.

Today in futility: Rep. Earl Blumenauer introduces the "No TRUMP Act."

Sort of surprising: Even the Oregonian editorial board is against Mayor Ted Wheeler's new proposal for excluding protestors from City Council meetings.

TrumpCare—the Republican plan to to make health care coverage much more expensive for a bunch of poor, old, and sick people—is sailing through the House, and may even pass to the Senate. But wait! By Monday we might actually know what sort of effects it will have. Folks, the Congressional Budget Office hasn't even weighed in yet.

Prepare to hear about this: The LA Times says the number of people caught illegally crossing the national border has "plunged" since Trump came into office, though experts caution the reasons aren't completely clear.

South Korea's president: No longer South Korea's president.

Finally: You can buy a tiny town not far from Crater Lake for a cool $3.85 million.

