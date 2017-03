The Fast & Furious 8 Trailer is Here and People on Our Staff are Freaking Out

Mercury film editor Erik Henriksen LOVES the Fast & Furious franchise.

See proof here (from 2009)...

and here (from 2011)...

and here and here (from 2013)...



and here, where he made someone draw this cartoon to go with his article (from 2015)...



WILDER SCHMALTZ

and here (from 2016).

So it was pretty fun to watch his Twitter explode yesterday when he watched the trailer for The Fate of the Furious...🚗💨🔥

"this crew is about family... but the game has changed"

— Erik Henriksen (@erik_henriksen) March 9, 2017

THOUSANDS OF ROBOT CARS!

— Erik Henriksen (@erik_henriksen) March 9, 2017

Dom got no choice

— Erik Henriksen (@erik_henriksen) March 9, 2017

lol crumpets

— Erik Henriksen (@erik_henriksen) March 9, 2017

"they just don't give up do they"



...



no they don't

— Erik Henriksen (@erik_henriksen) March 9, 2017

TORPEDO WHAAAAAAA

— Erik Henriksen (@erik_henriksen) March 9, 2017

Letty: "I know one thing: You love me"

Dom: *FIRES GUN INTO AIR*

— Erik Henriksen (@erik_henriksen) March 9, 2017

F&F: all about subtle details. please note “Check surroundings! Maneuver carefully!” warning on robocar's dashboard screen as it kamikazes pic.twitter.com/2KAwaXwF2e

— Erik Henriksen (@erik_henriksen) March 9, 2017

Verdict...