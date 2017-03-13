Good Morning, News: Blazers Get Robbed, New Ferguson Footage, and Kellyanne is No "Inspector Gadget"

KELLYANNE CONWAY "I'm no Inspector Gadget." Pool / Getty

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Unmistakin' urge to be sexin' with society. How can you be happy alone? LET'S GO TO PRESS

A man dining in the Pearl District on Saturday night got in a fight with friends, rammed his pal's pickup truck, and then shot a gun in the air. Yup, he was arrested.

Now that the game is over, NBA refs are saying that the Wizards were out of bounds when they took their game-winning shot over the Blazers Saturday night. Read our heartbreaking recap here.

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to release their numbers on the feasibility of the Republicans' health care plan—numbers that could sink it, unless the GOP stupidly tries to push it through anyway.

Critics are calling it the "slowest transition in decades," as Trump seems unable to fill key positions in government offices.

While Trump promised that no Americans would lose health care coverage, Paul Ryan is sweatily tugging his collar, and refusing to say.

New footage has emerged regarding the killing of Michael Brown by police in Ferguson, MO, and seems to indicate that he had not robbed the convenience store before being shot by cops.

Republican politician endorsed by KKK after saying: 'We can't restore our civilisation with someone else's babies' https://t.co/f4N4gaPNLY

MUST READ STORY OF THE DAY: A small town in Georgia wakes up to find a KKK banner screwed to one of their historic buildings, which was taken down fairly quickly—but that's when the shit really hit the fan. Seriously, read this story.

Kellyanne Conway throws some gasoline on the "Trump was wiretapped" garbage fire by suggesting that it was possible that the president was monitored through his "microwave," and later tries to walk it back by delivering the classic line, "I'm not inspector gadget."

House investigators are at each other's throats in regards to Trump's alleged collusion with Russia, which may implode the entire investigation.

Here's some more about the ACLU's new "People Power" project designed to create "freedom cities" that will battle back against Trump.

A big blizzard is heading toward the Northeast US, which could blanket NYC with... 18 inches of snow?!

Meanwhile here's what going on with our WEATHER: A dry morning turns into a couple days of rain with highs in the upper 50s.

And finally, Scarlett Johansson plays Ivanka Trump in this blisteringly pointed SNL satire that will make you say "OUCH!"

