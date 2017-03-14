Fill Out the White House's Dumb Form: "Share Your Obamacare Disaster Story"

I hate you. Tricia Romano

The Trump White House really is run by a bunch of idiots. First, they put up a "media accountability poll."

Now, they've got this open call for sob stories. I know this because some time ago, I signed up for the White House email list and forgot to turn it off when T___p took office. They send out stupid emails every day. That's how I learned about the first poll.

Here's today's awful email.

"Obamacare: Share Your Story:

Obamacare has led to higher costs and fewer health insurance options for millions of Americans.

How has it impacted you? Share your story with the President."

There, you can fill out your form and discuss how awful Obamacare has been for you.

I filled out mine.