For Pi Day Let's Celebrate Pizza Jerk's Awesome Website

It's plastered all over social media so I'm sure you already know that it's Pi Day! Our favorite kind of pi(e)? PIZZA. Here's a bunch of reviews of local pizza places where you can stuff your face today.

We also want to give a shoutout to Bon Appétit magazine who finally noticed how AWESOME local joint Pizza Jerk's website is.

Pizza Jerk

From the Bon Appétit post:



"Landing on that website is like taking a time machine back to my embarrassing Angelfire page circa 1999, when patterned backgrounds and hot pink text were the coolest."

Check out the website here. And our reviews of Pizza Jerk here and here.