This Week's Style Events

Bridge & Burn will launch their Spring 2017 collection on Thursday. Go scope out their newest duds at their flagship store, and while you're at it take in a gin tasting with specialty cocktails from Thomas & Sons and/ or kombucha from Brew Dr. Kombucha.

Bridge & Burn, 1122 SW Morrison, Thursday March 16, 6-9 pm

Carmen NW Dance Project

The NW Dance Project has successfully brought in a lot of local fashion design talent for their last few shows, and their next one will definitely not disappoint. Carmen, the tragic 19th century French opera about a love triangle gone horribly (and predictably) wrong will be reimagined by the dance company with choreography by Ihsan Rustem, an original set design by Luis Crespo, and what will sure to be amazing costumes by Michelle Lesniak.

Newmark Theater, 1111 SW Broadway, Thursday March 16- Saturday March 18, 7:30 pm, $34-$58 adv

WM Goods

WM Goods will host a Super Sample Sale with Le Souk Le Souk and Shop Boswell, where shoppers will receive 50-90 percent off pieces from the likes of Samantha Pleet, Mara Hoffman, Laura Siegel, and more.

WM Goods, 1136, SW Alder, Saturday March 18, 11 am- 4 pm

Howard

Portland Garment Factory (PGF) will host a two-day Spring Studio Sale featuring Howard, which is designed and made at PGF, and minimalist ceramic and porcelain home goods by The Granite. Shop samples, one-offs, new and past season pieces, as well as pieces from the archives of the PGF womenswear line dating back to 2012.

Portland Garment Factory, 408 SE 79th, Saturday March 18- Sunday March 19, 10 am- 4 pm

As always, be sure to visit our fashion calendar to keep up to date on all things fashion event related here.