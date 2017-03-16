Good Morning, News: City Council Outbursts, Landslides, and the McDonald's Trump Tweet

Some state lawmakers think revoking driver, professional, and recreational licenses from people who are busted paying for sex will reduce prostitution: "And yes, there is a shame component to it," said State Sen. Kathleen Taylor.

Also out in print as of yesterday, Portlanders desperate for federal housing assistance won't get it this year, because Trump.

The big news yesterday: City commissioners voted to allow Mayor Ted Wheeler to exclude people from City Council meetings for up to 60 days. It's legally ambiguous, and people were upset:



Only for Commissioner Chloe Eudaly—a longtime activist who often gets deference from folks disrupting council meetings—did things eventually quiet down.

"I would like an opportunity to speak," Eudaly said. She had to wait for a minute, but wound up launching into a lengthy and powerful speech about the nature of city council meetings, the duty she feels attendees have for informing themselves, and, ultimately, her support for the controversial ordinance.

A Clackamas County resident was arrested yesterday, accused of shooting and killing two men on Tuesday night, the Oregonian reports.

"After successes enacting paid sick leave and raising minimum wage during the last two legislative sessions, Oregon Democrats are looking to capitalize on the momentum to expand workers' protections once more," the Oregonian reports. "To that end, they've introduced more than a dozen measures this year, from big-issue bills that ensure pay equity to more technical bills aimed at preventing wage theft and protecting on-call workers."

Because of this crazy-rainy winter, there's been a whole bunch of landslides. Crews are still trying to clear a landslide on Burnside this morning, KPTV reports. A landslide also closed portions of the Historic Columbia River Highway near Multnomah Falls, KATU reports

"Portland transportation officials insist that they learned these and other valuable lessons from the winter storms that repeatedly shut down much of the city in recent months," the Portland Tribune reports. "They say changes already have been made, and more are being considered that will improve the city's response to such storms in the future."

