New Twin Peaks Skateboards: I WANT I WANT I WANT

You: "Yes, I am a lover of the classic David Lynch TV show Twin Peaks, and yes, I am excited about its return to TV on Showtime this coming May 21—but I am sad I can't combine my love for Twin Peaks with my love for skateboarding."

Me: "WELL NOW YOU CAN!"

Thanks to a team up with series creator David Lynch, Habitat Skateboards has released a line of truly sick Twin Peaks decks for those who want to combine their eternal love for a plastic-wrapped Laura Palmer with their kick-flips. Along with Laura, the decks also feature series' faves Agent Dale Cooper, Audrey Horne, the Log Lady, and the Double R Diner (in front of Snoqualmie Falls). Here are the front and back views:

These decks retail for $54.99, and Habitat also has a line of T-shirts, hats, mugs, and pins if you're in a splurging mood! Check 'em all out here.