According to a Fox News Poll, Only 34 Percent of Voters Support GOP Clusterfuck Health Plan

Look, most of us just want old ladies to be able to go to the doctor. It's not complicated, GOP. Getty / FatCamera

CONSIDER THE SOURCE. Because if a Fox poll is saying this, you know Paul Ryan and his terrible gang of awful old men have quite a row to hoe.

Salient points, to save you a detestable click:

Over half of voters (54 percent) oppose the GOP plan — but that doesn’t tell the full story. Among those against it, two-thirds don’t like it because it makes too many changes to ObamaCare, but one in five complains it doesn’t change the law enough. Overall, 34 percent favor the current Republican plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. And while a majority of Republicans favors it (69 percent), a sizable minority is either against it (15 percent) or unsure (16 percent).

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Turns out, people don't like having their health care coverage taken away or unduly fucked-with. This is to say nothing of the red states that took part in the Medicaid expansion, where a plan like the GOP's is unlikely to be popular with Republican voters once they realize it'll mean losing coverage.

I wish the Republicans would just come out and say it: They don't think that ensuring access to health care should be the government's responsibility. Because if there's any guiding principle behind the GOP's proposed replacement plan, it's that.

Luckily, it looks like even with a Republican-led House, the replacement plan isn't going anywhere. Yet. Even Paul Ryan admits it.