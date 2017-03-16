Win Tickets to the NW Film Center's Screening of Boyz n the Hood!

This Saturday night, as part of their Magic & Loss: Coming of Age Onscreen series, the NW Film Center is screening John Singleton’s landmark 1991 film Boyz n the Hood. The chance to see this on the big screen is a rare one, and one you should take.

After Boyz n the Hood blew up, Singleton went on to direct a bunch of stuff: Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious. And Boyz' young cast—which included Ice Cube, Angela Bassett, Morris Chestnut, Laurence Fishburne, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Nia Long—went on to be part of a whopping number of notable projects as well. In some ways, watching these actors in a movie that's 26 years old feels like opening up a time capsule (behold the soundtrack, which features everyone from 2 Live Crew to Tony! Toni! Toné!); in other ways, Boyz n the Hood remains as timely as it was in the '90s.

Luckily for you (PERHAPS), the NW Film Center has offered up a pair of tickets to Saturday night's screening to one lucky Blogtown reader. To enter to win, email me before 4 pm today (Thurs, March 16), and make sure your subject line reads "Doughboy." I'll pick a winner at 4 and email 'em back. That's it! HAVE AT.

(Here's this to tide you over until Saturday.)