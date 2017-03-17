Good Morning, News: Ask Yourself this, Portland—Do You Feel Lucky?

It is not the scent of clover that wafts over the near-spring breeze this St. Patrick's Day, but a rancid wind from DC. Someone should ring in the day by bashing Donald Trump's budget proposal with a shillelagh.

You've probably read by now that Trump's ideas would slash vital programs like Meals on Wheels and millions of dollars that help people stay in their homes. But how about the fact that, when asked about battling climate change, the administration's budget director straight-up said, “We’re not spending money on that anymore"?

The good news: This budget has a long, perilous road ahead of it—and will likely be picked apart by even Trump's allies.

The City of Portland appears to be itching to test a new law allowing people to be banned from City Council meetings in front of a federal appeals court. Mayor Ted Wheeler's office yesterday outlined a path forward for the controversial new law. That path probably doesn't involve anyone being excluded from a meeting anytime soon.

Two Portland officers who shot a man who'd brandished a fake gun in the midst of a mental health crisis won't face charges, a grand jury has decided. Don Perkins wasn't killed in the shooting.

If you haven't, read about this new county initiative that could pay for accessory dwelling units if homeowners are willing to let homeless families live in them for five years.

Next up on Commissioner Chloe Eudaly's list for rental reform: Creating new rules to prevent security deposit abuse. Eudaly's office wouldn't talk about this with the Merc when we asked a while back, but the commissioner offers details to the Tribune.

SMART: Sean Spicer suggests to reporters that British spies wire tapped Donald Trump, and now the White House is genuflecting and trying to smooth things over with our closes international allies.

This administration's also using increasingly aggressive language to lay out the admittedly bleak situation of North Korea's brinksmanship. "All of the options are on the table," says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in what feels very much like a euphemism.

I'd have strongly considered paying my first visit in like a decade if McDonald's would have just stood by this tweet.



We're all thinking it, so I'll just say: Go Green!

Still on track for Wettest March on Record. I have not consulted any meteorologists about this, but I know it in my heart of hearts.