Fucking Nextdoor. A hub for every person in Portland with too much time on their hands, something super lame to get rid of, or a suspicion that every person that walks in their neighborhood is scoping their house.
Here are just a few maddening emails I've received this week:
This one took longer to type than to go to the store and solve the problem it's addressing:
This email that answer's it's own question in the subject:
Or this one if you want a tub of already opened yogurt FOR FREE:
