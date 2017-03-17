This Week On Nextdoor: "Can I Borrow A Lemon?"

Fucking Nextdoor. A hub for every person in Portland with too much time on their hands, something super lame to get rid of, or a suspicion that every person that walks in their neighborhood is scoping their house.

Here are just a few maddening emails I've received this week:

This one took longer to type than to go to the store and solve the problem it's addressing:

NO.

This email that answer's it's own question in the subject:

Surely it couldn't belong to ATLAS CIDER.

Or this one if you want a tub of already opened yogurt FOR FREE:

Why would I want that?

Did you get any ridiculous emails from your neighbors on Nextdoor this week? We can commiserate! Tell us about it! Send you annoying Nextdoor emails to bbrey@portlandmercury.com.