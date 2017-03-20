Good Morning, News: FBI Admits Investigation into Trump Campaign's Possible Collusion with Russia... and Other Junk

FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY Confirms there is an investigation into Trump campaign's accused collusion with Russia. Justin Sullivan

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! The mirror stares you in the face and says, "Baby, uh, uh, it don't work." You say your prayers, though you don't care, you dance and shake the hurt. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

It's a big day for national politics as the Senate will begin grilling Judge Neil M. Gorsuch who is Trump's choice for Supreme Court nominee. Meanwhile FBI Director James Comey and NSA boss Michael Rogers is testifying in front of a PUBLIC hearing for the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions about Trump's BULLSHIT wiretapping claims, and possible NON-BULLSHIT accusations of the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia.

And as I write this, FBI Director James Comey is confirming that there is indeed an investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the election. CUE TRUMP'S FURIOUS NONSENSICAL TWEETS!

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

Meanwhile...



Comey on Trump wiretapping claim: With respects to the Presidents tweets, i have no information that supports those tweets

— Jessica Schulberg (@jessicaschulb) March 20, 2017

Turns out Trump has his own personal spies who are assigned to snoop around in his cabinet's agencies to make sure they're following the president's agenda.

Another terrible poll for Trump, who has now sunk to a 37 percent approval rating.

More and more high ranking Republicans agree: There is absolutely no evidence to support President Trump's bullshit assertion that Obama "wiretapped" him.

And the hits just keep on coming for Uber—now the beleaguered company's second in command, Jeff Jones is throwing in the towel.

In case you missed it, both Chuck Berry and legendary NYC columnist Jimmy Breslin died this weekend.

Here's a headline that'll probably infuriate you: "A California waiter refused to serve 4 Latina customers until he saw ‘proof of residency’."

The Oregon Ducks move on to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament for those who care about such things (newsflash, I do not).

The Timbers take down the Houston Dynamo, 4-2. For all the hot soccer highlights, check out our Abe Asher's Timbers recap.

Now let's look at the WEATHER: A chance of early showers today with a high of 52, and more showers throughout the week UNNNGGHHHHHHH.

And finally, if you're familiar with those terrible Chevy commercials where they get "real people" to congratulate them for winning some kind of stupid "JD Power" award, you'll love the skewering they get with this parody.

