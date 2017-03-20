Don't Miss the Hilarious I, Anonymous Show... TONIGHT!

One of the funnest (and funniest!) comedy shows in town in undoubtedly The I, Anonymous Show, featuring rants and confessions written by YOU, anonymously, for the Mercury’s I, Anonymous blog. The conceit for the show is simple: Our host reads the I, Anonymous submissions aloud, and then you laugh and laugh as a panel of Portland’s favorite mirth-makers engage in a hilarious, deep-dive discussion into the writer’s wicked words.

And this month’s edition brings exciting news: Since former host Bri Pruett has left Portland to find her fame and fortune in LA, the I, Anonymous Show has a brand new host—the wondrously funny Caitlin Weierhauser (star of Lez Stand Up, her own XRAY.FM radio show, and a Harry Potter podcast[!!]). If you don’t know her, get ready to fall in love! And for her debut, Caitlin will be joined by local comedy masterminds Shelley McLendon, Becky Braunstein, and Mohanad Elshieky—so don’t miss TONIGHT'S March edition of the I, Anonymous Show, and find out what happens when rants stop being polite, and start getting real.

(Got a rant or confession you want to submit? Stick it in the I, Anonymous Blog here.)

TONIGHT, Mon March 20, 7 pm, The Secret Society, 116 NE Russell, $10 adv (at merctickets.com), $15 door

