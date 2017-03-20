Tomi Lahren is Pro-Choice, And More Republicans Should Be Too

Remember pro-choice Republicans? Or as I call them: Republicans who actually believe in small government. Getty / kbeis

The very annoying conservative pundit Tomi Lahren has my admiration today: She's apparently been suspended from internet cesspool the Blaze for deigning to share that she's pro-choice.

First: IT CAME TRUE!

Now, I'm sure plenty of Republican pundits are about to politely distance themselves from Lahren, so I want to get out ahead of them to say that being pro-choice is actually in line with Republican values. Why? Because of this one very popular GOP talking point: small government. This is in fact Lahren's rationale for her stance on abortion.

And she's absolutely right: It's inherently hypocritical to claim a belief in limited government and then advocate for exactly the opposite, which—let's be clear—is what antichoice policy is. For once, Tomi Lahren's the one who's got it right. It's the GOP that's got it twisted.

Now please excuse me as I pour one out for spine-toting, pro-choice Republicans, who exist in such dwindling numbers these days. Miss u, buds.