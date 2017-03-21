Good Morning, News: Trump Associates Under Investigation, A Desperate Landlord, and SCOTUS Nominee Hearings Are a Thing (?!)

CONFIRMED: This guy's presidential campaign is being investigated by this guy's FBI. Mario Tama

, there were rumors and unnamed sources talking up a federal investigation into Russia's ties to the Trump campaign. Now it's out there, confirmed on the record by the head of the FBI. Also confirmed: No whiff of a wiretap of Trump ordered by former President Obama. Don't lose sight of the fact that's a pretty big deal

(Of course, Kentucky doesn't care.)

Hey! Congress is holding hearings for Supreme Court nominees again? Judge Neil Gorsuch yesterday weathered his first of a planned four days of hearings on his prospective tenure on The Highest Court in the Land.

This city's police reform system is pretty hard to understand. It's also important. So read this piece about some tweaks to the system that City Council will take up next month.

The new law that could allow Mayor Ted Wheeler to ban people from council meetings was supposed to get its first challenge yesterday—filed by frequent council gadfly Joe Walsh.

There aren't signs of foul play in the death of a homeless man found in his tent last week. His small dog was also having problems, cops say. They note a propane lantern was burning in the tent. It's unclear if that was a factor, but burning propane in enclosed quarters can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

An especially nasty pothole was apparently taking out all sorts of tires near Cascade Station on Sunday. Drivers say they want the city to pay up.

A story you don't read every day: A Portland landlord desperate to keep their tenant in place—to the point of social media shaming. It helps when you're the city's natural gas company, I guess.

Ugh. Meet the gross, allegedly felonious mayor of Winston, Ore (Motto: "Home to Wildlife Safari").

The Trib spends some time in the line of undocumented immigrants waiting to check in with a local immigration court.

Oregon's former US Attorney, who resigned in 2015 when her relationship with a subordinate was unearthed, may face more consequences. OPB says Amanda Marshall is being investigated by the Oregon State Bar.

Health Care: House Republicans are desperate to corral votes for their new plan before a Thursday votes, so they've begun piling on new provisions to bring over skeptical representatives.

I've done a bit of snooping, and good news! We're well on our way to the Wettest March on Record, as GMN has long predicted.