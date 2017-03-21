Why Is the TSA Banning Passengers from Bringing Electronic Devices “Bigger Than a Cellphone” Onboard Certain Flights?

Flights from 13 different countries in the Middle East and Africa will be affected by the electronics ban. Etienne De Malglaive via Getty Images

According to Royal Jordanian Airlines, the TSA sent out an email unveiling a new rule (effective tomorrow) that passengers on flights “originating from 13 nations” will no longer be allowed to carry electronic devices larger than a cellphone into airline cabins—they must put those items into checked baggage. This includes laptops, tablets, cameras, DVD players, and electronic gaming devices.

Here’s a screenshot of the tweet (which has since been deleted):

The deleted tweet from Royal Jordanian Airlines.

We still don’t know yet the exact why (there’s supposedly a ‘terrorism threat’ related to the new TSA rule announced tomorrow), or what airlines from those 13 countries are participating in the electronics ban (though according to the Guardian, they include Royal Jordanian Airlines and Saudi Arabia’s Saudia Airlines).

While it remains unclear as to whether this order is related to Trump's travel ban of Muslim-majority countries, there’s also been incidents where phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 have been banned from flights due to their tendency to…explode on people.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.