I Think I've Found the Perfect Boy/Girlfriend for You

I've been watching you this morning, and I think you seem a bit stressed out and need a friendly voice to help relax you, cheer you up, and make you feel better about yourself. That's why you should watch this video (from animator Kirsten Lepore) of a naked genderless person lying on a beach. I think she/he'd make a great boy/girlfriend for you. Also she/he has a nice butt.