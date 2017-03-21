Portland's Anarchist Pothole-Fillers are Holding a Public Meeting

The Portland Anarchist road crew, who went rogue and started filling potholes in the city's absence, are still fairly mysterious, even after granting an email interview to The Oregonian, being written up by VICE, and getting a stern talking to from the Stranger's Charles Mudede.

From Portland Anarchist Road Care Facebook

Want to know more about Portland's Anarchist road crew? The group will be holding a public information meeting at the end of the month.

Portland Anarchist Road Care Open Meeting and Infoshare will be held on Wednesday March 29 at performing arts space The Steep and Thorny Way to Heaven at SE 2nd and Hawthorne.

