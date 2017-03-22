Lake O Conservative "Kevin the Geek" Driven Out of Town by First Amendment

As the old saying goes, "If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen." And according to the Oregonian, Lake Oswego business owner and vocal Trump supporter Kevin "the Geek" Kerwin is closing up his computer repair shop and moving to "a red state" where he supposedly won't be told he's wrong by a bunch of liberals. (I mean... HOW DARE THEY?) Here's the public announcement of his departure on his store window which was posted by the leader of the local Don't Shoot PDX group, Teressa Raiford.

Boy Bye! Protest Against Hate and Watch them Congregate #SilenceIsViolence

A post shared by Teressa Raiford (@traiford70) on Mar 21, 2017 at 11:34am PDT



The straw that apparently broke the Geek's back was the recent March4Trump rally in Lake Oswego, which was met with strong resistance from anti-Trump protesters. From the O:

"We were going to have a little march for Trump and all you liberals came out from Portland to shut us down," [Kerwin] said. "Why'd you do that? I don't know what planet y'all live on."

Guys, we hurt the feelings of a man who has a long history of making racist and misogynist remarks on social media—which caused him to get kicked off the March4Trump organizing team. I mean, how dare we use our first amendment rights at the same time Trump supporters were trying to use their first amendment rights? THAT AIN'T RIGHT!

But it's too late for apologies, because now Lake Oswego is going to have one less Trump supporter. So is there anyone willing to step up and replace him? Like maybe, this guy?