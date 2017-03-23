Check Out the First Full-Length Trailer for the New Season of Fargo

Have you caught up on your Fargo binging yet? YOU HAVEN'T? Then by all means spend your near future checking out seasons one and two (on Hulu, Amazon, or the FX app) of this terrific series from FX based on the film by the Cohen brothers. Both seasons are supposedly based on true crimes that went down in Minnesota, which are connected by a mob organization run out of Fargo, North Dakota. This new third season coming up on April 19 (hurry, hurry!) apparently takes place in 2010, a few years after the events of season one, and while this trailer doesn't provide much detail about the crime, it shows you can expect lots of the same: icy dark humor, drama, violence, and some top notch performances. Check out Ewan McGregor in two roles, Emmit “The Parking Lot King of Minnesota” Stussy, and Ray “The Ugly One” Stussy. Ohhh, it's gonna be good, ya betcha!