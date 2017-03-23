Dems Are Going To Filibuster Gorsuch But We're All Going to Die Anyway Because of the AHCA

New York Senator Chuck Schumer announced that the Democrats will (sort of) filibuster the Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, who, though dashing and handsome, is actually to the right of the dead and terrible Justice Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch has no business even being nominated, since Trump is under investigation by the FBI for possibly working with Russia to destroy American democracy, and because the Republicans refused to even give Obama nominee, Merrick Garland, a far more moderate justice, the floor.

There's a caveat, though, writes the WaPo: "Schumer’s vow to help block Gorsuch with a filibuster did not include calls for the rest of his chamber to join him in opposition — a sign that he is leaving political space for more moderate Democrats, especially those facing reelection next year, to potentially side with Republicans under political pressure sparked by a multimillion-dollar ad campaign bankrolled by conservative groups in hopes of securing Gorsuch a filibuster-proof vote tally."

The Democrats may have finally become the party of no. Unfortunately, it's too late.

We're all going to die, since, while you were sleeping, the stuff of nightmares happened: the murderers Republicans amended the already-bad AHCA/Obamacare replacement to be even worse.

Here's Vox:

Key to the deal, they report, are changes to the law that would eliminate the Affordable Care Act’s “essential health benefits,” a list of 10 categories of procedure that all insurance plans offered to individuals or small businesses must cover. The 10 are, in the words of Healthcare.gov: • Outpatient care without a hospital admission, known as ambulatory patient services • Emergency services • Hospitalization • Pregnancy, maternity, and newborn care • Mental health and substance use disorder services, including counseling and psychotherapy • Prescription drugs • Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices, which help people with injuries and disabilities to recover • Laboratory services • Preventive care, wellness services, and chronic disease management • Pediatric services, including oral and vision care for children

In good news, Mike Huckabee supports the National Endowment for the Arts, so I guess everything's OK?