Surprise! Vote on Terrible ACA Replacement Delayed Because No One Likes it

This is the future liberals want.

So much for the "president's" "promise" to get this done on Day 1. Looks like the GOP's proposed plan to take out the parts of Obamacare that actually work and defund Planned Parenthood while they're at it won't be getting a vote today after all.

The House will not vote on the American Health Care Act on Thursday as planned, Republican leaders have decided. The Republicans' Obamacare replacement bill, depending on whose tally you're using, is still somewhere between four and 15 votes short of being able to pass. (It's not expected to get any Democratic votes.) Donald Trump met Thursday with the hard-line Freedom Caucus but was apparently not able to persuade enough of its members to get on board—or offer them enough concessions on issues like "essential benefits" and spending—to salvage the bill in anything like its current state. At the time that the vote was being scuttled—I am not making this up—Trump was playing around and pretending to drive a semitruck in the White House driveway.

Meanwhile, the NY Times reports that little boy in a too-big suit Paul Ryan was SUPPOSED to appear before reporters today, but that's also been delayed.

And thus, the GOP lives out the moral I heard trotted out a lot in postmortems of Hillary Clinton's failed—and increasingly, it looks like, sabotaged—campaign: It's not enough to say something is bad. You need to offer an alternative.

The AHCA isn't an alternative. It's a joke in policy form. And not a very funny one either.