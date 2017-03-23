The Associated Press, NPR, MSNBC, Politico, and others are reporting that Republicans have failed to strike a deal on the American Health Care Act (aka Trumpcare) and are delaying tonight's planned vote on the bill.
President Donald Trump and conservative House Freedom Caucus members failed to strike a deal on the GOP Obamacare replacement Thursday, endangering the prospects of passage and all but assuring any immediate vote on the measure would fail.
Hours later, House leaders canceled a planned Thursday night vote on the legislation. There was no immediate word when a vote might occur.
Negotiations between Trump and the arch-conservatives opponents of the bill reached at least a temporary standstill after Freedom Caucus members were told recent concessions to the far-right represented a final offer. The group rejected that, wanting more.
In an attempt to win over members of the Freedom Caucus, Republicans bargained overnight and this morning on changes to the bill. As the bill has evolved, one Washington state Congressperson—Jaime Herrera Beutler—said she would vote against it and another—Dave Reichert—said he had gone from supporting it to being undecided. According to Washington Governor Jay Inslee, 700,000 people across the state stand to lose coverage under the plan.