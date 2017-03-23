Get excited, #TwinPeaks fans! 😯We have three—yes THREE—special covers this week in honor of the upcoming revival! ☕️Click the link in our bio for exclusive details and pick up an issue starting Friday, March 24. 📷: @marchomstudio for EW

A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:16am PDT