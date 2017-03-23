Guys! The next incarnation of Twin Peaks drops on Showtime this coming MAY 21—and to wet your whistle, here are some photos from Entertainment Weekly's upcoming Twin Peaks issue.
It is happening again. 😱🌲☕️🍩 #TwinPeaks is making its return and we've got your exclusive first look at the trippy revival! 🙌 We grabbed a slice of pie with #DavidLynch, @kyle_maclachlan and the rest of the cast to get the details on what's ahead for this place both wonderful and strange. 😯 Click the link in our bio for more and pick up an issue on newsstands March 24. 📷: @marchomstudio for EW
There better still be damn good coffee and cherry pie at Double R Diner when #TwinPeaks comes back in the form a revival on May 21! ☕️🍰 Mädchen Amick and Peggy Lipton (pictured here) are among the original cast members returning, and we can't wait to see more. Click the link in our bio to see more exclusive first look photos. 📷: Suzanne Tenner/Showtime
And here's the Mercury's current #1 dreamboat... DAVID DUCHOVNY SQUEEEEEEEEEE!
Your first look at #DavidDuchovny in action for the #TwinPeaks revival is officially here! 😯 Before Duchovny starred as Fox Mulder on #TheXFiles, he made his name as a young actor with a breakout guest stint on 'Twin Peaks.' For three episodes in the kooky second season, Duchovny portrayed DEA agent Denise Bryson. It's still to be seen whether he's playing this role again for the revival. Click the link in our bio for the scoop. 📷: Patrick Wymore/Showtime