Good Morning, News: Trump Forces Health Care Vote, City Council Disarray, and No More Jerseys

UPLIFT_THE_WORLD / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

Donald Trump—who for decades has painted himself as a primo deal-maker—decided yesterday he was tired trying to make a deal. Instead, he's demanding that the House of Representatives force a vote on an Obamacare repeal today, after it was delayed yesterday amid doubts it could pass. We will see today if it can—and if Trump learns he's able to simply shove his priorities down the throat of Congress. The American Health Care Act that the House is looking at has cut what it requires insurance plans to cover (hi, hospital visits!) to appease ultra conservatives. It would still need Senate approval. From the NYT: "A president who prefers unilateral executive action and takes intense pride in his ability to cut deals finds himself in a humbling negotiation unlike any other in his career..."

You should remember that Oregon Rep. Greg Walden staunchly supports this plan. He's Oregon's only congressman on board (also: the only Republican that Oregon has in Washington).

Looks like SW Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler is out.

If the vote fails today, Trump has suggested he'll leave Obamacare alone and turn to other priorities. Like approving the Keystone XL pipeline, which his administration is set to do.

As chaotic as Washington has become, things aren't so rosy on the home front, either. The Mercury was the first to report yesterday that City Commissioner Nick Fish has refused to allow his staff or bureaus attend City Council meetings, after harsh outbursts and insults from audience members were allowed, largely unchecked by Mayor Ted Wheeler on Wednesday. "Yesterday was the worst council hearing I’ve attended since I was elected," Fish told us.

Fish isn't the only one who feels that way. In a story examining the discord, longtime Council Clerk Karla Moore-Love told the O: "There's always been bad players. I've never seen so little done about it. The mayor decided we'd just put up with it."

Wheeler, by the way, gives his first State of the City Address today. Wonder if this will come up.

WE'RE NUMBER 25! Portland continues to grow, of course, but we've now slipped below San Antonio and Orlando on the list of the country's largest metro areas.

Never seen this before: That floating bridge on the Eastbank Esplanade now rises above the path, as opposed to the bumpy, brief descent it usually offers cyclists. Bike Portland reports that's causing some near-wrecks. The path might have to be closed if water gets much higher.

My colleague Doug Brown showed up to work yesterday draped head to toe in University of Michigan athletic apparel. We were all embarrassed for him. Thank god the Fighting Ducks put an end (we hope) to those shenanigans.

Wet, wet March. There are some who say it'll be the Wettest March on Record.