Live: Watch House Members Cast Their Votes on Repealing Obamacare (Or Maybe Not)

Oops. We're fucked. Zach Gibson / Getty

What's going in DC today? Who knows! House Speaker Paul Ryan is rushing to the White House to tell President Donald Trump that he doesn't have the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare. But the White House says a vote is still happening, and is set to begin at 1:30 pm PST / 1:30 pm PST.

You may recall that Republicans unsuccessfully tried more than 60 times to repeal Obamacare while President Obama was in office. You may also recall that Donald Trump promised—more than a few times—to immediately repeal and replace Obamacare if he was president. Blocked that one out? Here ya go:

"Very, very quickly": On the campaign trail, Trump said he would "immediately repeal and replace Obamacare" https://t.co/b5ylLq8QTC pic.twitter.com/Q3xufUF2nI

— POLITICO (@politico) March 24, 2017

And yet, with Republicans now in control of the House, the Senate, and the White House Republicans can't get it done. Grab your favorite popcorn gif, start thinking about all the different ways to say "humiliating defeat," get your "Art of the Deal" parody covers ready, and watch the livestream of this train wreck right here.